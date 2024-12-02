iDenfy partners with RichSubs





Following this announcement, iDenfy’s full-stack Know Your Customer (KYC) software is set to serve as an age-verification product for RichSubs’ clients who are looking for a secure, efficient, and user-friendly way to access adult-oriented content.

RichSubs will continue to focus on providing an optimised way to onboard its rapidly expanding community of content creators to the platform, with a priority set on the safety and compliance with the regulatory requirements of the industry. Moreover, the company wanted to improve its data protection and fraud prevention of unauthorised access to their accounts, as well as the subsequent publication of their information online.







More information on the partnership

Without the use of a security system, any new account is able to share private content without the possibility of getting into trouble, which can lead to potential life-changing issues for other individuals. RichSubs required a quick, secure, and dependable method in order to ensure that their creators and customers met the company’s age requirements.

Throughout this collaboration, the integration of iDenfy’s identity verification technology addresses critical issues, including age verification and identity confirmation, which were mandated by legal regulations in the adult industry. By using iDenfy’s solutions, RichSubs is expected to ensure that all members are verified and meet the age requirements. In addition, it will focus on fostering a community of trust and authenticity, while the Know Your Customer field is set to optimise the manner in which RichSubs minimises resources for manual-intensive tasks that are related to data handling and user onboarding. This process is expected to result in more time to focus on developing the social media platform.

The partnership with iDenfy is expected to align with RichSubs’ commitment to provide a secure and comprehensive platform for VIP content creators and their subscribers. Through the high demand for adult content search and forecasting elevating numbers, iDenfy will continue to focus on re-evaluating system success constantly, while regularly updating the system with optimised verification solutions in order to prevent prohibited content from the youth. iDenfy will also enable RichSubs to expand its onboarding process while meeting its customers' needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving industry.





