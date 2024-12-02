iDenfy partners with RaiseFX





Following this announcement, RaiseFX will be enabled to develop a user-friendly ID verification workflow, which is set to give customers the possibility to access trading and investment opportunities in a secure and fast manner.

According to the official press release, RaiseFX integrated iDenfy’s identity verification and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening tools in order to ensure a safe, compliant, and protected trading environment for users and partners alike.







More information on the partnership

CFDs (Contracts for Difference) represent financial instruments that were designed to enable speculation on upward or downward fluctuations in an underlying asset, without the need to assume ownership. While engaging in CFD transactions, clients and customers are allowed to invest in financial derivatives as well.

RaiseFX represents a company focused on the competitive online CFD trading market, offering users the possibility to trade CFDs with a competent and compliant license, as well as advantageous and secure conditions. In addition, the firm is committed to meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers, aiming to accelerate their development processes and develop trading conditions that ensure user satisfaction and security.

At the same time, RaiseFX introduced a new solution that leverages the MetaTrader 5 all-in-one trading platform, incorporating multiple product assets on its catalog. The tool was developed with an easy-to-use interface that provides clients and individuals with multiple customisation options, aiming to make the trading procedure more efficient and secure.

Throughout this collaboration, iDenfy is expected to provide its expertise and suite of solutions in order to optimise the manner in which RaiseFX faces the challenges and difficulties present in the industry. These include key issues related to fraud prevention, compliance with regulations, as well as streamlined onboarding processes.

Both companies will continue the process of consistently exploring new technologies and strategies aimed to further improve the online CFD trading experience for customers and collaborators alike. At the same time, iDenfy and RaiseFX will focus on delivering optimised solutions in order to provide traders with the possibility to develop in an ever-growing market, while also contributing to the evolution of the online trading sector.

For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



