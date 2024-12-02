As part of this joint venture, iDenfy will reportedly leverage its biometric verification software to facilitate the sign-up for Oonee’s users via an ID verification process.

By partnering with iDenfy, Oonee is expected to be able to perform quicker ID verification checks – thus enabling a larger customer base to be onboarded in a shorter amount of time. By integrating the new solution, Oonee is anticipated to optimise the customer onboarding process and boost security measures, whilst protecting against fraudulent attempts by individuals using fake or altered documents to gain access to the bike pods.

Furthermore, iDenfy's solution strives to enable Oonee to access and monitor user verification data through a newly designed dashboard – which has the added capability of manually generating identification sessions.





What do iDenfy and Oonee bring to the table?

IDenfy’s offering, encompassing automated ID verification used alongside document and liveness checks, is – according to the official press release – designed to assist mobility operators in confirming their customers’ identities during registration. Moreover, the regtech’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software uses technology to detect any attempts by fraudsters to compromise a device or use a pre-recorded video.

As stated in the official release, iDenfy considers identity verification and regulatory compliance as the two critical factors governing the long-term success and expansion of the mobility industry. iDenfy reportedly believes that, despite the ongoing regulatory challenges, ensuring that customers have a hassle-free experience is the key to scaling mobility enterprises. To achieve this, the regtech company proposes the adoption of AI-driven biometric verification solutions that integrate liveness detection technology.

Officials from Oonee stated that they expect that the ID verification process made available by the partnership will minimise the obstacles that they could have faced when onboarding new customers.

Oonee designs smart, modular bike parking pods in urban areas, offering secure parking and public amenities. The company currently aims to expand its operations by creating, financing, and overseeing automated bike parking solutions with the aim of improving the urban environment, making large cities more attractive to the public, and enhancing the overall experience of city living.

For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.