iDenfy partners with Kryptowaluty.pl





Through this alliance, iDenfy, a company that offers end-to-end identity verification and anti-fraud solutions, aims to draw new users to Kryptowaluty.pl with a straightforward onboarding process driven by a fully automated ID verification system.

The partnership follows Kryptowaluty.pl’s management reconfiguration and the company’s interest in investing in digital assets. Currently, the company is focused on both worlds of cryptocurrency and fintech and intends to ensure coverage for a portion or the entirety of potential losses, especially for small investments.





iDenfy’s KYC implementation for the customer onboarding process

Through partnering with Kryptowaluty.pl, iDenfy emphasizes the importance of compliance requirements in the evolving crypto industry. In addition, Kryptowaluty.pl aligns with this approach, consistently prioritising improving the compliance program for its users.

Consequently, acknowledging the stringent regulations within their industry, Kryptowaluty.pl identified the necessity for a stronger Know Your Customer (KYC) solution.

As per iDenfy’s statement, users, especially in the digital asset industry, prefer an easy verification experience without the need to contact support or undergo the process multiple times. Similarly, Kryptowaluty.pl wanted to implement a solution that could balance both security and user experience and iDenfy was able to provide that.

Currently, with iDenfy’s KYC implementation, Kryptowaluty.pl will be able to customise the identity verification process by building different verification flows based on users' risk levels. This way, iDenfy claims that the company will be able to maximise conversation rates while also detecting fraud in real time.