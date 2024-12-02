iDenfy partners with Investors Club





Following this partnership, iDenfy will offer its AI-powered ID verification check solution to Investors Club in order to improve its onboarding process for sellers and their buyers. This will take place on the Investors Club platform.

Investors Club’s service facilitates the trading procedure of viable online businesses, aiming to connect buyers with sellers in a more secure and effective way. The private marketplace for online companies offers comprehensive transaction tools, such as conducting exhaustive due diligence on all of the clients listed on the platform, verifying the authenticity of buyers and merchants, and providing complete site migration solutions from a seller to its purchaser into a successful sale, as well as offering escrow services.

Keeping in mind the possibility of some users trying to use fraudulent payment methods on the platform, or the attempt of some individuals to misrepresent the business they are selling, Investors Club decided to improve its security services by incorporating the identity verification solution.

The collaboration also aims to save time on identity verification processes while improving the quality of the KYC procedure. iDenfy provided Investors Club with a privacy-list approach in order to make sure that all the data and information on the platform was securely stored and protected. Additionally, the ID verification tool will be used to facilitate a seamless incorporation process, minimising the complexity of adding its KYC services to meet the specific needs and preferences of the Investors Club platform.

Furthermore, the AI and machine learning algorithms will be leveraged to safeguard Investors Club from document fraud, while making sure that the owner of the documents or files is physically present, alive, and real.









iDenfy’s partnerships and product launches

Lithuania-based platform of identity verification services and fraud prevention tools, iDenfy had multiple partnerships and product launches in the past couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

At the beginning of April 2023, the company collaborated with PPC tracking and real-time marketing analytics software Dialics in order to improve security with identity verification. The implementation of the AI-powered ID verification service was set to help ensure KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance, as well as an expedited onboarding process for Dialics.

In March, iDenfy was chosen by fintech Fincapital Partner to offer a smooth onboarding process and to ensure KYC and AML compliance. To meet the expectations of digital experiences raised by the industry, Fincapital Partners decided to find a KYC solution that could shorten the onboarding process of customers, while enhancing the Anti-Money Laundering measures. For making this possible, the company searched for a third-party provider that had the necessary services to automate most of its compliance workflows and minimise the workload for its team.

Earlier in the same month, iDenfy teamed up with digital auction platform Residenture to ensure a secure onboarding procedure for the latter’s auction applicants.





