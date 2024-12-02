



iDenfy is an identity verification platform offering AML, KYC, and KYB compliance for businesses of all sizes.

By incorporating iDenfy’s ID verification software, Highvibes seeks to accelerate its growth while establishing a solid first impression during the initial account setup and verification phase. iDenfy’s solution will manage this process, resulting in time and cost savings for the player in the music industry.

Highvibes offers services like music distribution, publishing, and OTT media solutions to empower artists and labels. They focus on increasing visibility and revenue through innovative tools and strategic marketing. However, the expanding digital music industry faces increasing risks of fraud, identity misrepresentation, and copyright infringement.

A 2024 report by the IFPI revealed that music industry revenues reached USD 28.6 billion, a 10% increase from 2023 driven by adapting to consumer behaviours and technology. However, challenges like piracy and digital fraud persist, necessitating strong identity verification solutions to protect artists and rights holders.

Highvibes partners with iDenfy, known for its effective identity verification that upgrades security and user onboarding. This technology verifies over 3,000 types of identity documents from more than 200 countries, ensuring only legitimate users access the platform. Moreover, iDenfy's software combines biometric facial recognition, 3D liveness detection, and advanced document verification to thwart fraud and maintain compliance with international regulations. Consequently, this multi-faceted strategy addresses complex fraud methods, including deepfakes and AI-generated images.

For Highvibes, this collaboration marks an important advancement in its quest to transform the music industry. By using iDenfy’s identity verification tools, the company can concentrate on its primary objective: empowering artists and rights holders through smooth music distribution, publishing, and monetization services.