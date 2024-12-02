

Additionally, GlolinkOTC underlined the necessity of staying ahead of regulatory requirements as the cryptocurrency sector continues to develop. The company announced its collaboration with iDenfy to implement KYC and AML solutions, ensuring better security standards while offering a simplified user experience. As a result, GlolinkOTC’s alliance with iDenfy facilitates a more secure onboarding process for users. iDenfy’s identity verification solution can now authenticate government-issued ID documents more rapidly, minimising waiting times. This two-step verification combined with real-time AML screening guarantees that the exchange complies with all regulatory standards while increasing user satisfaction.



For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.

iDenfy provides AML monitoring services, checking for politically exposed persons (PEP), sanctions, and adverse media to combat fraud. Its software identifies suspicious behaviour and matches AML databases, reducing analysts' workload. Adverse media screening is automated with customisable criteria, allowing GlolinkOTC to quickly respond to suspicious activities.