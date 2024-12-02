iDenfy partners with Flexado to streamline virtual office onboarding

iDenfy’s ID verification and anti-money laundering (AML) screening platform will facilitate the onboarding process for Flexado’s customers accessing virtual offices, along with other risk management tasks such as screening politically exposed persons (PEPs).

Flexado offers remote virtual offices at professional business locations, aiming to revolutionize the traditional office landscape by reducing costs and providing flexibility. By automating the process of setting up virtual offices and ensuring regulatory compliance, Flexado aims to simplify AML compliance for entrepreneurs and companies.

The collaboration with iDenfy involves using various RegTech products, including Identity verification and AML screening. This tailored solution includes streamlined address verification checks and additional checks for high-risk entities like PEPs and UBOs, enhancing the onboarding experience while mitigating illicit transactions.





Before partnering with iDenfy, Flexado relied on manual verification processes, leading to delays and scalability issues. iDenfy’s innovative approach and comprehensive suite of KYC and AML compliance solutions, including a pay-per-approval model, were key factors in the decision to collaborate.

Flexado emphasizes the importance of regulatory compliance in light of increased enforcement actions worldwide. The integration of iDenfy’s solutions has alleviated the burden of manual verification processes, according to Flexado CEO Ramon ten Tije.

iDenfy representatives highlight the partnership's focus on simplifying access to virtual offices and enhancing user experience through efficient identity verification. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering businesses and individuals in the modern work environment.

iDenfy offers identity verification services and fraud prevention tools to ensure AML, KYC, and KYB compliance for businesses of all sizes. The company was recognized as the best Fintech Startup in 2020 and featured in G2’s Spring 2024 report as a leading identity verification software provider.