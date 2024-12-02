iDenfy partners with European Merchant Bank





Since its beginning in 2017, iDenfy has made over 300 partners in various industries worldwide and has become a competitor in the identity verification and fraud prevention market. With iDenfy’s services, EMBank will ensure safety, security, and regulatory compliance while maintaining a user-friendly client experience.

Earlier in 2022, iDenfy has launched a new version of phone verification to deter fraud. Companies can use iDenfy’s phone verification product to double-check their customers by sending them a one-time password or ‘text to speech’ message. It can be used both as an additional fraud prevention tool and as part of the onboarding process.

