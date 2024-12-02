iDenfy partners with European Capital of Democracy

According to iDenfy, remote identity verification is becoming an important part of the onboarding process for many industries as the cost of fraud is alarmingly increasing. A recent study from Statista showed that non-compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) resulted in more than one thousand fines starting its implementation in 2018. Of these results, one of the largest penalties belongs to Amazon, which is EUR 746 million.

While the GDPR enforces companies to be transparent about their data, Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures help complete a robust risk management strategy. As claimed by iDenfy, the rise of cyberattacks and the interest to protect sensitive information more effectively led many organizations to search for automated, AI-powered identity verification services.











What led to choosing iDenfy

The Innovation in Politics Institute found iDenfy when searching for a reliable way to verify the identities of the candidates interested in joining the European Capital of Democracy’s Citizens’ Jury. The Vienna-based non-profit organization promotes democratic governance and strives to strengthen social cohesion by expanding awareness and enhancing democratic practice forms in Europe. Asked about the new collaboration with iDenfy, the non-partisan organisation explained the benefits that led to forming this partnership.

The non-profit organisation’s representatives stated that iDenfy completes an important step of their recruiting process. It’s easy and fully GDPR compliant. They were convinced by the design of the ID verification process and the many references from different fields of business.

Currently, the European Capital of Democracy uses iDenfy’s identity verification as the final step of its application process. It allows applicants to safely become members of the European Capital of Democracy’s Citizens’ Jury, a network of 10,000 citizens. The newly implemented solution extracts the details from the government-issued document in seconds, automatically recognizing the documents’ type and country.





Verifying with speed

iDenfy claims that the primary goal is to help its new partner grow by making the ID verification procedure as quick as possible without compromising security. After 5 million different face tests, the company’s algorithm has a 98.4% success rate. The KYC experts provide accuracy by running a double check, meaning that iDenfy’s in-house expert team reviews each applicant manually. After 5 million different face tests, the algorithm has a 98.4% success rate.

iDenfy’s officials stated that the common factor that their partners notice, which also explains the company’s full-stack ID verification service’s success, is flexibility and compatibility with different industries. They’re happy to build a long-term relationship with such an organization like the Innovation in Politics Institute.

For more information about iDenfy, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.