Currently, iDenfy’s Know Your Customer (KYC) service enables eCOMM Merchant Solutions to conduct fully automated identity verification checks on every individual using the payment gateway. Customers must take a photo of their government-issued ID document, which iDenfy’s AI-powered software quickly scans and verifies for potentially fraudulent activity.











Augmenting the digital onboarding process

eCOMM Merchant Solutions is focused on providing our B2B customers with innovative payment technology services, enabling its merchants to accept Mastercard, Visa, and American Express payments. The company is known for its online payments but has other features like phone payments, pay-per-link options, or Point of Sale (POS) terminals.

With a vision of being the world's leading payment solution provider eCOMM Merchant Solutions noticed a growing customer base that demanded a more robust KYC service. After thoroughly assessing multiple partners, the payment service provider ultimately chose iDenfy’s identity verification for its comprehensive documentation coverage, accuracy, and round-the-clock support.

eCOMM Merchant Solutions has integrated iDenfy's identity verification solution to enhance its customer onboarding process. By leveraging iDenfy's solution, eCOMM Merchant Solutions will be able to verify its customers' identities more efficiently, resulting in a seamless onboarding experience for its customers. One of the primary reasons for choosing iDenfy's service was its ability to automatically recognise, verify, and extract information from over 2,500 identity documents across more than 190 countries.

eCOMM Merchant Solutions was able to easily integrate iDenfy’s unique mobile SDK, enabling the company to verify its customers at the beginning of its journey easily. iDenfy’s OCR engine completes the streamlined verification process for the payment startup while reducing the waiting time for new customers.





Facilitating expansion

By partnering with eCOMM Merchant Solutions, iDenfy aims to assist them in expanding into new markets and confidently growing their user base. According to iDenfy’s executives, this collaboration will improve the integrity of the payment platform and drive long-term sustainable growth.

iDenfy’s team is happy to partner with eCOMM Merchant Solutions and assist them in building a customer-first account opening experience through their fully automated identity verification solution. They expect to help drive down the cost per customer acquired.

