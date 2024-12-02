iDenfy partners with Credex for secure loans

iDenfy’s new full-stack identity verification will provide a safe lending experience for all Credex’s customers and fight potential compliance fines or financial crime.

iDenfy’s certified verification software aims to increase Credex’s clients satisfaction while ensuring a safe, user-friendly experience throughout the lending process. It offers full-stack identity verification and fraud prevention measures through an AI-powered biometric technology, as well as 3-D secure check to ensure the client is real and physically present throughout the onboarding process.

The company’s new solution encouraged more Credex clients to download the Credex Mobile app and reduced the rate of abandoned transactions, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and a smooth, KYC onboarding process.

Credex is a Romanian-based licensed lending company that provides secure loans through a fully digital stream. The financial institution counts for over 100,000 clients worldwide and offers convenient, easy-to-apply, and personalised loan options for individuals and companies up to EUR 10,000. Credex is owned by Altex, one of Romania’s major electronic retailers, with over 120 stores nationwide.