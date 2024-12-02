



Following this announcement, the implementation is expected to optimise the manner in which Coolbet reduces multi-accounting, bonus abuse, and other illicit practices that challenge the iGaming platform’s security.

In addition, the collaboration will enable Coolbet to integrate iDenfy’s automated identity and address verification solutions, as well as improve its compliance operations and reduce fraud risks in the customers’ onboarding procedures across its global markets.











More information on the iDenfy x Coolbet partnership

According to the official press release, identity fraud accounted for over 50% of all online fraud cases around the world in 2024, a situation that highlights the need for robust and automated verification services. In response to this threat, Coolbet integrated iDenfy’s identity and proof-of-address verification tool, which is both AI-powered and developed to convert more companies. This deal will also provide Coolbet with the possibility of having more time and resources to focus on other business development tasks.

As a result of this partnership, Coolbet will be able to automate the main KYC process while maintaining strict compliance and delivering a secure and efficient player experience. Teams will be allowed to easily set rules for acceptance documents, such as bank or credit card statements, utility bills, tax documents, and other compliance-related operations, in order to guarantee that the platform ensures the user’s address proof is valid and not older than three months. At the same time, iDenfy’s KYC software also leverages biometric and 3D liveness detection technology, allowing the ID verification tool to recognise multiple document types from several countries around the world.

iDenfy’s suite of offerings provides a result-based pricing model, aiming to optimise the way companies reduce verification costs without sacrificing reliability or compliance rules. Its KYC management dashboard interface will also allow Coolbet’s team to navigate and manage the verification procedure in order to provide a fast-paced gaming environment for customers.



