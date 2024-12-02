iDenfy partners with Alphawin





Following this collaboration, iDenfy is set to improve the manner in which Alphawin onboards new gamers and customers by checking their identities and allowing only clients that have the appropriate age to access the iGaming platform’s services.

The AI-powered identity verification solution will be used in order to upgrade Alphawin’s overall customer experience, making it safer and more seamless. The partnership with iDenfy aligns with the company’s plan to build a solid and trustworthy relationship with its client base, as well as to cater to its growing audience. Furthermore, the deal will enable Alphawin to onboard new users faster while improving its identity verification conversion rate and maintaining compliance requirements with Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

As gaming platforms need to adhere to anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) laws and regulations, they must also prevent all possible kinds of illegal activities, including underage gambling. By offering automated KYC tools to Alphawin, iDenfy will improve the way the company collects personal information from clients, such as their names, dates of birth, identification documents, or addresses.

Moreover, iDenfy’s four-step identity verification solution was offered to Alphawin, with its built-in liveness detection technology that was designed to catch fraudsters using pre-recorded videos, masks, deepfakes, and altered pictures in real-time. iDenfy’s team of KYC experts is set to manually review each software results in order to ensure a complete accuracy rate, as well as an overall transparent and secure online gaming experience.











iDenfy’s recent partnerships and collaborations

Lithuania-based fraud management service provider iDenfy had several partnerships and deals in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas around the globe.

At the beginning of August 2023, iDenfy announced its collaboration with UK-based Umazi to automate enterprise identity verification procedures. Umazi was given the possibility to integrate into its suite of products the KYC and KYB software provided by iDenfy in order to improve its overall due diligence processes within the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) market.

The company was set to focus on optimising its corporate onboarding procedures as well, for making it more secure and seamless for institutions and their shareholders to undergo KYC and KYB verification processes.

Earlier in July 2023, iDenfy partnered with the financial platform CheckYa for providing identity verification solutions and anti-money laundering checks to the company. The financial platform emphatised the significance of selecting the appropriate KYC service provider due to its responsibility to gather and validate personal and financial data, such as the name, addresses, and government-issued ID verification of its customers.

