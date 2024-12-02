



Following this announcement, iDenfy’s KYC solutions will optimise the manner in which the company streamlines the onboarding process for 7bet’s gaming platform, while also minimising multi-accounting or promo abuse rates.

In addition, iDenfy will also help 7bet’s gamers access the platform quicker and safer while ensuring legal compliance and minimising fraudulent accounts, such as those who abuse the bonus system or want to overcome bans while using multi-accounts. In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the iDenfy x 7bet partnership

Through the process of integrating iDenfy’s identification software, 7bet will benefit from an optimise system that is capable of recognising, verifying, and extracting data from multiple identity documents across 20 countries and territories. Its technology was developed in order to support global compliance while also providing 24/7 expert oversight in order to minimise fraud and system errors. At the same time, it will also offer improved biometric algorithms, including facial recognition and 3D liveness detection, to ensure that only legitimate users are granted access. The system prevents attempts to use fake images, 3D masks, or other forgeries in the verification process as well, offering enhanced authentication and security.

In addition, iDenfy will provide its passive liveness checks while also ensuring a frictionless onboarding experience and reducing duplicate account rates, as the solution evaluates the validity of a customer’s selfie without requiring them to perform additional actions. This approach is integrated with document verification, aiming to save time for the user and obscure security processes, as well as deter potential fraudsters from accessing exploitable information. Furthermore, the solution will focus on ensuring that only age-appropriate, legitimate players access their games, which represents the key to maintaining transparent and fair play in their age-restricted sector.





For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.

