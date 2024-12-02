Residenture is best known for its real-estate auction platform, and it decided to partner with iDenfy in order to improve the platform’s security in the context of high-profile transactions and the fraud risks that they pose. By partnering with iDenfy, Residenture is able to implement proper due diligence measures, including Know Your Customer (KYC) tools that can support a robust risk assessment program.

Moreover, in order to prevent the alienation of potential customers, the company decided to prioritise user experience and implement an automated, transparent compliance system. The aim of this approach is to attract more participants to the real estate platform.

According to the official press release, Residenture was in the market for an AI-powered identity verification solution that would improve the digitalisation of the Swiss and the European real estate landscape. The fact that iDenfy’s solution could ensure a smooth onboarding experience was a key factor in the decision to select them as partners.

iDenfy’s biometric identity verification system

iDenfy offers a four-step biometric identity verification solution that incorporates liveness detection and facial recognition technology that can help detect spoofing, altered images, face masks, and deepfakes during the verification process. The system can also check for the real physical presence of users in order to ensure that real users and not static pictures are accepted as legitimate clients during the onboarding process.

In order to be completely sure that the identity verification results are accurate, the IDV provider also relies on the expertise of an in-house team that double-checks each verification result in real time.

Regarding the partnership between the two companies, Residenture officials highlighted the swift and secure nature of their new onboarding process and expressed their confidence that it can provide better results in their auctions.

In turn, iDenfy officials commended Residenture’s willingness to adopt a modern approach to the real estate business and emphasised how technology and its solutions can play a key role in digitising real estate.

In February 2023, iDenfy also partnered with Switzerland-based health support digital platform Oviva in order to ensure the safety of Oviva app users and their data. The company’s automated identity verification solution is now available for Oviva’s customers looking for health and dietary advice on the Oviva app. The newly implemented service can help Oviva improve efficiency and reduce fraud rates while protecting sensitive information.

