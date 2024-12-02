Primo Dialler is a UK-based telecommunications company specialising in contact centre software. By partnering with iDenfy, the company will be able to implement a biometric ID verification solution that can reduce fraud and protect customer data. This four-step AI-powered ID verification system can also improve Primo Dialler’s know-your-customer (KYC) practice for its contact centre applicants.

By leveraging iDenfy’s full-stack ID verification platform, Primo Dialler can protect its business from fraudsters using forged documents and other fraudulent attempts, such as deepfake technology, to pass the verification and use its contact centre software.

According to the official press release, iDenfy’s software recognises ID documents by type and country and is able to read and extract data in a fraction of a second. The algorithm that is at the system’s core has conducted 5 million different face tests and is now able to provide a 98.4% success rate.

Apart from the AI-based identification service, the system also relies on the expertise of an in-house team composed of KYC experts. The team double-checks the AI software’s results and reviews each onboarded customer manually to guarantee complete accuracy.

Primo Dialler officials have stated in the company press release that they are now focusing on expanding their client base. The partnership with iDenfy aims to improve security and minimise operational costs while making the identity verification journey simple and reliable.

Other recent iDenfy partnerships

In January 2023, iDenfy partnered with Pay with Suave to secure payments with know-your-customer and anti-money laundering (AML) services. A Buy Now, Pay Later provider, Pay with Suave partnered with iDenfy to automate its customer onboarding process and to ensure the safety of its customers. Following this partnership, iDenfy’s AI-powered identity verification solution can ensure that all customers that use the Suave app are legitimate, whereas its AML services can help eliminate the probability of fraudulent transactions.

In the same month, Lithuania-based mano.bank has partnered with iDenfy to onboard its customers more securely with a four-step ID verification process. This partnership aims to provide an extra layer of security to mano.bank’s onboarding process as the financial company prioritises fast and safe ID verification tools for keeping the experience secure. This new feature provides mano.bank’s customers access to the company’s financial services following a simple and secure verification process.

