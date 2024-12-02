The app is listed in Shopify as a no-code, user-friendly solution for ecommerce users who don’t want to build an ID verification solution from scratch. Its integration offers an automated verification system that ensures compliance while reducing fraud risks, saving time, and saving money on KYC management.











Fraud prevention with biometric identity verification

The rise in ecommerce fraud led to losses exceeding USD 44.3 billion in 2024. This reflects the urgent need for better verification systems, as traditional approaches such as age gates or manual document reviews are no longer efficient against threats like deepfakes, stolen identities and synthetic fraud. With this integration, Shopify store owners can offer their customers the ability to download iDenfy’s KYC app directly from the Shopify Store.

iDenfy believes that ecommerce platforms need quick and convenient checkout processes, and with age-restricted providers or sellers offering items such as alcoholic drinks online, this can be an issue. The company aims to tackle this challenge with its new AI-powered plugin, ensuring a better user experience and KYC compliance. The solution offers an automated user onboarding that verifies customers in real time while preventing fraud, such as unauthorised transactions, before they occur. Merchants can activate KYC checks directly through Shopify’s admin panel, making fraud prevention accessible to businesses of all sizes with no coding expertise required.

Besides ID recognition and extraction, a key feature of iDenfy’s solution is its advanced biometric face matching, which utilises 3D face mapping tech to confirm that a user is physically present during verification. These real-time fraud prevention capabilities proactively prevent fraudulent activities by requiring customers to verify their identity at checkout by scanning a QR code with their smartphone or using their current device if the camera meets verification standards.

For global compliance, the solution automatically enforces KYC and age verification requirements by cross-checking government-issued ID data. This eliminates the need for error-prone manual reviews while ensuring adherence to regional regulations. The AI-powered verification can be completed in under 3 minutes to reduce time friction for legitimate customers while blocking fraudulent attempts to bypass the verification process.