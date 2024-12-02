iDenfy, mPay partner to facilitate KYC process

According to the press release, iDenfy is a well-known Lithuania-based identity verification service provider, whereas mPay is one of the suppliers of m-payment solutions in Poland.

iDenfy is going to be mPay’s identity verification partner so that they can verify the identity of their users and meet KYC compliance regulation. Moreover, mPay enables users to make online payments for transport, paid parking, topping up the phone, VOD accounts, and online games. The app is also used to transfer money from one bank to another.

Furthermore, iDenfy is known to offer a real-time identity verification solution that combines liveness detection, ID verification, and face recognition. With iDenfy’s solution, mPay will automate its ID verification process so that more users can be verified in less time. Besides, its identity verification solution is powered by machine learning, which automatically recognises facial biometrics over 128 different points while their facial recognition solution can match 160 face points.