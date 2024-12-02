iDenfy launches tool to help with its product's integration

As the press release says, reacting to the trend of a global shortage in the IT industry has led the company to develop Magic Link – a more accessible method to verify identity, which requires no development or programming.

Using Magic Link, iDenfy’s partners will be able to send one unique but universal link to every client rather than creating a unique link for each of them. The client will then be redirected to iDenfy’s identification page and follow the necessary steps as usual.

Before the tool was developed, there was no way to integrate an identity verification service without additional programming. Companies lacking a programmer and means to hire one were at a disadvantage if their industry required reliable ID verification. Additionally, having to create a unique link for each different person is time-consuming and inefficient. Magic Link wants to tackle these issues head-on.