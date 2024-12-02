



Centring its efforts on supporting the fintech sector in augmenting the business verification process, iDenfy introduced additional automated features for its KYB platform. The move comes amid rising financial crimes and regulatory pressures, with the company’s team focusing on modifications to traditional or manual KYB processes and allowing firms to accurately verify entities and reduce risks without foregoing operational efficiencies.











iDenfy’s updates on its KYB platform





When commenting on the news, representatives from iDenfy mentioned that these automated features intend to optimise and simplify the entire KYB process, making it an augmented part of the business onboarding flow. In addition, the company underlined that a KYB verification system should provide accuracy, compliance, and speed, and enable organisations to conduct checks in real-time. Automating this procedure is set to allow firms to authorise business information and check UBOs efficiently, thus ensuring compliance with FinCEN’s Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Final Rule and similar regulations globally.



Furthermore, through its automated KYB solution, iDenfy works towards supporting businesses in conducting comprehensive due diligence without negatively affecting the efficiency of their operations. When developing the newly added capabilities, the company focused on providing a user-friendly and reliable tool that maintains compliance and enables clients to run securely in an ever-evolving financial landscape and a fluctuating regulatory environment.



partnership with Bitlocus to provide its Know Your Customer (KYC) solution to optimise the latter's verification process, intending to increase user conversions and maintain a compliant flow. As part of their agreement, Bitlocus integrated iDenfy's automated identity verification and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) technologies, with the company selecting the regtech's solutions due to their ease of integration, market reputation, competitive service package, and support for several compliance processes.

KYB verification processes have become a significant security measure for firms across several industries, especially those operating in high-risk sectors, such as fintech, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), iGaming establishments, or forex platforms. These require more advanced checks, which often include the verification of individual clients or other corporate organisations, such as potential partners or third-party service providers.