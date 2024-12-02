iDenfy joins forces with Juni





Businesses that use Juni’s services can track their entire business profile in one place. Juni claims to have created one dashboard where companies get a centralised overview of bank accounts, ad networks, and payment gateways. This helps them monitor their business activity and improve cash flow more efficiently.

Once started with remote ID verification, iDenfy now offers different fraud prevention tools that help businesses detect and prevent criminal activity as well as comply with regulations. According to Juni, iDenfy presented an opportunity to combine identity verification with Know Your Business (KYB) services. iDenfy will provide its partners with the Business Verification platform that helps detect bogus companies.

iDenfy’s platform assists Juni in automating its onboarding process in accordance with global and local regulations. iDenfy’s Business Verification platform can block certain IPs or activity codes from onboarding. It helps Juni detect and prevent fraudulent activity automatically by running Sanctions, PEPs, and Adverse Media verification checks.

