iDenfy designs an identity verification application on Bubble

According to the official press release, iDenfy’s KYC plugin on the no-code platform is designed to serve as a straightforward, simple, and highly affordable identity verification option on the market. iDenfy presented a new opportunity for businesses looking to simplify their KYC compliance burdens with easier, more affordable, and accessible ID verification options iDenfy announced its new KYC application on Bubble, a well-established no-code platform that facilitates app development through a drag-and-drop editor.



Moreover, iDenfy's new KYC plugin on Bubble allows businesses to meet KYC requirements by using a completely free identity verification service, eliminating the need to build the entire solution from scratch. According to iDenfy, by choosing this approach, startups, and SMBs can save costs and streamline KYC checks without having to worry about the hassle of heavy coding or handling large data volumes.



iDenfy's KYC plugin provides built-in features for document verification, facial recognition, and 3D liveness detection. Additionally, it offers the option of real-time human supervision for manual identity verification checks, ensuring complete accuracy.





iDenfy's new Bubble plugin

According to the press release, iDenfy chose to present its new application on Bubble due to its workflows, flexible database, and the ability to build sophisticated applications without coding.







With the same goal at its core, after installing iDenfy’s KYC plugin on Bubble, users will access it on their plugin tab. This process will be completed after ensuring proper functionality and enabling the Bubble data API by completing a few key fields: iDenfy API key, secret, Bubble application data API URL, and Token. This plugin not only enables companies to confirm the identity of global users but also safeguards against fraudulent attacks, maintaining a consistent level of positive user experience for legitimate customers.





The plugin on Bubble enables customisation or extension of existing software applications without altering their core code. This functionality empowers developers to add new features or integrate with third-party services. The Bubble platform is recognised for its strengths in scalability, security, and ready-made integrations, which establishes a robust foundation for balancing user security and mandatory compliance.