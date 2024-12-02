iDenfy augments Able's ID verification for doctors and patients

iDenfy’s ID verification solution allows the Able platform to swiftly and compliantly verify patients and doctors. This collaboration enhances the efficiency and reliability of remote identity verification, providing a superior onboarding experience for both patients and health specialists on the Able platform.

Able is dedicated to connecting users with doctors who guide them on their health journey. The platform’s mission is to provide a seamless, high-quality, and compliant experience guaranteeing that users receive good care and medication management. Able offers its users customise healthcare plans based on their unique profiles, providing targeted guidance for their well-being and success in reaching their goals, for example, including factors like changing their lifestyle through personalized programs and coaching.











Tapping iDenfy for enhanced KYC and identity verification

The holistic healthcare platform needed a reliable Know Your Customer (KYC) service provider. This change emerged due to challenges with scalability, as Able spent more time resources on manual verifications, which proved to be a complex task for its internal team. After evaluating several options, Able chose iDenfy for its AI-powered identity verification solution.

According to Able, iDenfy’s automation has significantly reduced the time required for verifications, allowing the company to process user information more swiftly and accurately as well as decreasing the manual workload on its team, enabling it to focus on other critical tasks and ensure a better user experience, with faster and more reliable verifications.

By utilising advanced biometric and face recognition algorithms, iDenfy’s verification software ensures high accuracy in verifying user identities. This technology prevents the use of fake images, 3D masks, and other fraudulent attempts to pass the onboarding. It’s worth mentioning that the newly integrated solution has the ability to recognise, verify, and extract information from over 3,000 identity documents across 200 countries and territories, helping Able ensure a comprehensive identity document analysis on a global scale. With a 99.99% success rate and 24/7 oversight by in-house manual expert reviewers, iDenfy guarantees that all automated verifications are accurate and compliant, minimising system errors and fraud attempts.

In the future, Able will continue to seek technological advancements to improve its user experience, and more importantly, continue to ensure that their patients receive the medications they need in a timely, safe, and efficient manner. The partnership with iDenfy aligns with this priority by enhancing Able verification process and ensuring fully regulated compliance with industry standards.