iDenfy announces new product for fraud detection and monitoring

iDenfy’s newest feature will monitor the financial transactions between financial institutions, merchants, and customers to assess the risk of each transaction. iDenfy will scan databases, including the black market, to provide risk scores to the potential customer. Measuring these risks will allow iDenfy to detect fraudulent activity and prevent the completion of unwanted transactions.

When a user accesses the system, iDenfy’s new scoring tool will begin scanning the first name, address, phone number, IP address, and even the fingerprint assigned to the device. It will verify whether these parameters have been used in recent criminal activities.