The selected Technology Errors and Omissions Coverage insurance provides enhanced technology performance and protection from potential technology failures. As iDenfy works in a risky field and manages sensitive data, it requires an extra layer of protection, which is why it decided to benefit from cybersecurity insurance and partnered with Lloyd’s.

At the same time, Lloyd’s is one of the biggest insurance platforms and it is known for its wide range of specialists. Part of the company’s available capital is based on subscription, which means Lloyd’s underwriters come together with syndicates to mitigate risks and programmes.

iDenfy’s chosen cybersecurity plan from Lloyd’s includes access to a professional Claims Department and an in-house legal team that provides 24/7 support.