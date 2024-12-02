



By integrating iDenfy’s AI-powered identity verification software, iGaming Express aims to provide users with a suite of services, including licensing support, business planning, and legal advice on various compliance matters, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, tailored to meet the industry-specific needs of its clients.











The growing need for identity verification

In industries such as online gambling, fraud schemes can involve complex identity manipulation and cross-border financial crimes, making identity verification a mandatory feature.

According to Statista, identity fraud significantly contributes to global financial losses, with the projected cost of online fraud expected to surpass USD 100 billion by 2029.

Therefore, iGaming Express’s primary goal is to strengthen client trust and compliance through innovative and precise technologies, seeking a fully automated KYC solution to meet these challenges without compromising the customer experience. Given these factors and the need to scale globally while addressing the diverse needs of different clients, the consultancy platform partnered with iDenfy to integrate its identity verification solution and optimise remote onboarding for its partners.

By integrating iDenfy’s identity verification software, the company can provide its clients with real-time biometric authentication and document verification across 200 countries. The automated system validates user identities through secure facial recognition and cross-referenced document checks, helping to eliminate fraud by detecting fake or duplicate identities.

Moreover, iGaming Express plans to incorporate iDenfy’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening and Know Your Business (KYB) tools to further expand its due diligence processes.





More updates from iDenfy

In April 2025, iDenfy announced its partnership with Coolbet to augment KYC, automate onboarding, and combat fraudulent activities for an improved player experience. The implementation was expected to optimise how Coolbet reduced multi-accounting, bonus abuse, and other illicit practices that challenged the iGaming platform’s security. In addition, the collaboration enabled Coolbet to integrate iDenfy’s automated identity and address verification solutions, as well as improve its compliance operations and reduce fraud risks in the customers’ onboarding procedures across its global markets.