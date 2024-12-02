IDEMIA's 5G SIM supports M1's 5G standalone network

As part of this partnership, IDEMIA will supply M1 with 5G SA SIM cards that store temporary connection keys to enable seamless re-authentication of the network in the event of a disruption, creating a seamless connectivity experience. In addition, the SIM card is equipped with an IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) encryption feature that protects the data of M1 subscribers.

IDEMIA’s 5G IMSI encrypted SIM card technology enables M1 subscribers in Singapore to take advantage of M1’s 5G standalone (SA) network, offering faster speeds, security and seamless 5G connectivity, as well as subscriber privacy protection.

Since the launch of M1’s True 5G network through a market trial, M1 subscribers in Singapore have received a complimentary 5G SA SIM card as part of their 5G network subscription booster.