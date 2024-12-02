IDEMIA unveils biometric tablet for ID verification





The solution is dubbed ID Screen and it leverages the technology and experience achieved through previous deployments. It delivers connectivity and automation for multiple use cases including citizen registration, voter verification, identity verification at borders, ID document checks, customer onboarding, eKYC, access control, and time and attendance.

The tablet can be used for enrolment through fingerprint or facial recognition, document holder verification, local or remote processing, and digital ID creation by banks or telecom operators. In addition, the card has an e-ID card contact slot, and it supports fingerprint scanning with an optical sensor, MRZ scanning, e-ID card NFC scanning, and e-passport NFC scanning.