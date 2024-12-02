IDEMIA to provide biometric solutions to Singapore Changi Airport





This is in line with the New Clearance Concept (NCC) by Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), which aims to make automated clearance the norm for all travellers to Singapore by 2023.

The new deployments in T1 and T2 will see an improvement to the current system with the integration of IDEMIA’s TraveLane 2 Step solution with ID-LookTM, its multi-biometric solution with on-the-spot identity verification, for a frictionless immigration clearance process.

The system will also support a new ‘family lane’ feature, where automated gates can process groups of up to four passengers at a time for immigration clearance, thus facilitating family travel. IDEMIA first launched its biometric access system in Singapore in 2017 with the deployment of its TraveLane 1 Step solution and TraveLane 2 Steps solution at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4. Combining biometric technology with facial and fingerprint recognition, the solution helped increase passenger throughput without compromising on security, promoting secure travel for the airport’s local and global passengers. To date, the solution has processed over 12 million passengers.