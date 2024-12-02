IDEMIA partners with Soft Space





Following this announcement, the technology provider will combine its suite of solutions and expertise with Soft Space, aiming to equip its customers and clients with Mobile Payment Commercial off-the-shelf (MPoC) certified SoftPOS solutions that have immediate effect and security. The process is expected to make it easier for businesses and merchants to switch to a SoftPOS product, while also providing cardholders with the possibility to access more payment methods.







More information on the collaboration

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) represents a division of the IDEMIA Group and it was developed in order to provide payment and connectivity solutions to clients, financial institutions, mobile network operators, as well as automotive manufacturers.

Soft Space represents a Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) provider that received an end-to-end MPoC Solution certification from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). This certification signifies an important step in the firm’s overall development process in the payment industry, as it enables it to provide customers with multiple MPoC certification benefits and features.

This certification also enables the launch of live SoftPOS solutions around the world. It covers all the MPoS’s domains, from frontend to backend, which can differ from partial certifications, such as MPoC Software, MPoC Attestation, and Monitoring Services. Through this, businesses and firms that work with a provider holding partial certification will be required to budget for additional certifications in order to launch a complete live service.

At the same time, MPoC represents a comprehensive and flexible standard, which enabled IDEMIA and Soft Space to accelerate the digitalisation and optimisation of the payment industry. This will allow the companies to make smartphones into POS terminals in order to enable Tap-to-Pay on iPhone solutions, as well as to combine their solutions and expertise to improve the ecosystem of contactless transactions.

Both IDEMIA and Soft Space will focus on meeting the demands, preferences, and expectations of customers and partners in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the different industries. In addition, the companies will prioritise making payments easier, greener, and safer, as well as enabling clients to choose the method that suits their needs the best.



