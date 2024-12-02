IDEMIA obtains Denmark border biometrics contract and launches new security feature

Under a ten-year contract, Idemia will provide a national border management system and hardware including TravelKiosks, TraveLane gates, TravelTotem cameras, and MTop biometric fingerprint scanners as components of the company’s Augmented Borders suite. The contract is being carried out in partnership with local companies Systematic and Biometric Solutions.

Finally, a new ID document security feature based on optical variable elements has been developed by Idemia. The new LASINK Helios technology protects the facial portrait of the bearer from manipulation with a combination of LASINK color technology and DOVID light diffraction, which Idemia says make full reproduction of modification of the document, such as for face biometric morphing attacks, impossible.