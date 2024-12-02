The company aims to deliver to its customers a reliable and convenient enrolment journey of biometric cards.











Smartphone enrolment for biometric payment cards

As card issuers strive to provide their customers with more convenient, high-security payment options, biometric payment card technology continues to advance. The global shipment of biometric payment cards is projected to reach 37 million units by 2028.

In a survey conducted by the research agency Dentsu Insights, 79% of global consumers expressed a positive perception of their bank if it offered biometric cards. Secure authentication is a key motivator, with 65% of consumers citing it as a reason to use biometric cards. Additionally, 60% of those considering biometric cards are willing to pay for them, and 63% would use their biometric cards more frequently than traditional options. These statistics highlight a clear consumer preference for safer and more convenient payment solutions.

IST provides solutions in response to these demands and aims to improve user experience with biometric cards by offering intuitive fingerprint enrolment solutions, thus simplifying end-user adoption. Its latest service is a smartphone-based enrolment solution that makes onboarding for biometric payment cards faster and more user-friendly than ever before.

The fingerprint enrolment solution uses a battery-less USB-C dongle together with a user’s Android or iPhone smartphone into which the F.CODE biometric card is inserted. Each step of the enrolment process is displayed on the smartphone screen via the bank’s app, guiding the cardholder through fingerprint enrolment.

F.CODE biometric cards are designed to allow cardholders to authenticate contactless payments in-store using their fingerprint, with no minimum limit, providing convenience by eliminating the need to enter a PIN. Additionally, these cards enhance security in the event of loss or theft, reducing the risk of fraudulent contactless payments.