IDEMIA, JAC to enable biometric access control to Digital Garage fintech

Digital Garage is engaged in the fintech business, providing a package of various payment methods to ecommerce operators and face-to-face retailers.

MorphoWave Compact is a biometric reader equipped with 3-D fingerprint technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The algorithms in the biometric system ensure high matching accuracy and they enable up to 100,000 users being identified by one device.

The deployment was conducted in collaboration with IDEMIA’s official partner JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION (JAC).