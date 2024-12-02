IDEMIA, FlexiGroup to launch high-tech payment card in Australia

Developed by IDEMIA, the MOTION CODE credit card is a payment card with a dynamic security code (CVV2) that automatically changes hourly. Instead of a static security code printed on the back of a bank card, the MOTION CODE CVV2 is displayed on an e-paper “mini-screen”. The security code automatically refreshes to a random security code every hour. This solution has no impact on the cardholder journey for safer online transactions; if compromised, this dynamic data becomes rapidly unusable.

FlexiGroup is also partnering with Mastercard to bring this new MOTION CODE card to market. The company will announce further details on a new product offering featuring MOTION CODE technology closer to launch in 2018.