IDEMIA becomes a Microsoft Entra Verified ID partner

This new collaboration will extend Microsoft Entra Verified ID's capabilities to help both organisations and employees benefit from a seamless onboarding experience using IDEMIA's liveness and document verification technology. This partnership marks an expansion of the relationship between IDEMIA and Microsoft.











Enhancing identity verification for seamless onboarding

The identity proofing process is completed using biometric liveness and document capture via the users' smartphones. The result is a trusted user identity that gives organisations the assurance they need to proceed with employee onboarding. This allows users to proof their identity once, then use the credential created from that proofing process and stored in the Microsoft Authenticator app to authenticate themselves in multiple other contexts, including employee, customer, and partner onboarding, secure access to high-value data and systems, and self-service account enrolment and recovery.

Officials from IDEMIA said they're happy to strengthen and expand their collaboration with Microsoft, which will bring together IDEMIA's advanced identity solutions and longstanding industry expertise with Microsoft's Entra Verified ID capability. This will ensure both organisations and employees have access to trusted user identities. The collaboration enables users to authenticate themselves easily, accessibly, and securely and with a fully digital experience during the remote onboarding process, as well as when they want to access systems and services.

Also commenting on this partnership, Microsoft’s representatives said that Entra Verified ID's Face Check compares a user's real-time facial image against a signed and trusted image embedded into a digital credential held by the user based on their government issued ID (e.g. Driver's license) or credentials issued by an employer. They are happy to partner with IDEMIA, so organisations can ensure only the correct person has access to apps and devices.





