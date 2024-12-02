Idemia announces biometric onboarding, identity verification platform





The reason behind this initiative is to help enterprises and service providers mitigate fraud and be KYC/AML compliant. The ID.X digital identity platform includes four main modules: ID.X Proof, ID.X Manage, ID.X Authenticate, and ID.X Access.

ID.X Proof is a platform for customer onboarding and identity verification, which is conducted through biometric and document capture via dedicated hardware or smartphone. Once the data is registered, the tool can verify biometric and document data against each other or an authoritative data source. ID.X Manage helps enterprises create, store, and manage digital identities. It supports biometric de-duplication and ensures compliance with AML and KYC requirements. ID.X Authenticate is an authentication platform that adapts authentication to transaction risk levels and uses cases. It helps companies manage evolving fraud schemes, heterogeneous and new authentication factors, multiple user profiles and sales channels, and others. ID.X Access ties it all together to provide unified biometric physical and logical access controls.



