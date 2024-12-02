The sAxess card is intended to help organisations and individuals manage complex digital assets and is planned for a global rollout by the end of 2024.











Details about the sAxess card

The sAxess card utilises Idemia ST’s B.CHAIN hardware wallet to provide cold crypto storage protected by fingerprints and other biometrics. NFTs are stored as secure credentials within the card’s environment for a self-custody approach that avoids the need for intermediaries.

From Serenity, formerly known as Serenity Shield, the card uses patent-pending data recovery technology, enabling data retrieval while maintaining user privacy. This approach comes at a crucial time, as frequent data breaches and increasing regulatory pressures, such as GDPR, push companies to find reliable methods of data protection. sAxess is designed to meet those requirements in the crypto market and regulated industries like banking, insurance and healthcare.

The partners aim to create trust when breaches of sensitive information are becoming more costly and effective. By merging biometric capabilities with blockchain solutions, users can access and manage their sensitive data securely.

The sAxess card is the first of several other products Serenity aims to launch, including its storage solution sBox. The sVault and sWallet will follow, both of which are currently in development.





Increased GDPR enforcement

The key findings of the DLA Piper GDPR and data breach report note that data protection authorities imposed fines of EUR 1.78 billion across Europe in 2023, an increase of 14% compared to 2022.

The most significant GDPR costs affected globally active companies from the big tech and social media sectors, the most frequently cited reason for fines being non-compliance with basic GDPR principles.

Compared to the average of 328 data breaches per day reported in 2022, this number remains almost unchanged in 2023, with an average of 335 data breaches per day.