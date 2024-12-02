Ideagen partners with Mazars





Through this new partnership, Mazars will use Ideagen’s audit management software, Pentana Audit, to deliver integrated internal audit services to its clients in the Qatar region.

Ideagen’s technology helps customers embed intelligence in processes, advance quality, improve processes, and reduce risks, providing them with live and accurate information to help them make the right decisions at the right time.

Ideagen’s quality, audit, risk, and collaboration software solutions are already used by more than 7,000 regulated customers across multiple industries such as aviation, financial services, life-sciences, healthcare, and manufacturing with operations throughout the UK, US, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and South-East Asia.