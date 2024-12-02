IDchecker partners Bittylicious

Under the terms of the alliance, the platform will use IDchecker’s STRONG ID Basic and STRONG ID Plus to verify the identity documents uploaded by Bittylicious account holders. The mobile solution allows account holders to move swiftly through the online data-checking process.

Bittylicious offers Bitcoins and other virtual currencies for sale using online bank transfer and related payment methods. Recently, Bittylicious opened up three new payment methods allowing European visitors to also purchase Bitcoins. Bittylicious now accepts SEPA bank transfers from users in the Eurozone, iDEAL payments from The Netherlands and Mister Cash/Bancontact from Belgium.

IDchecker checks and processes digitalised identification documents so that the user can establish the identity of a potential employee, customer or visitor, in person or online.

