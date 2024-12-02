IDB's DIDI unveils blockchain digital identity project in Argentina

DIDI is backed by the InterAmerican Development Bank (IDB) innovation laboratory IDB Lab, which operates LACChain, and non-profit Bitcoin Argentina.

The project aims to improve the adoption of digital wallets and solutions such as ai di for digital identity. The project will be conducted in the province of Misiones, in the city of Mar del Plata. Misiones just approved a law that permits the use of blockchain technology in government management operations. So, the `Program of Digital Citizens` project will be the first implementation of its kind in Misiones. It has support from the LACChain blockchain.

According to Ledger Insights, in 2020 DIDI launched a mobile app, ai di, that enables users to store economic and civic credentials, as well as social data. The same year, DIDI piloted a project to help people without bank accounts to build their credit score in the Padre Carlos Mugica neighborhood of Buenos Aires.