IDBI bank launches customer onboarding solution with i-exceed's Appzillon

The app is aimed at helping the customer onboarding at the branch or at any location of a customer’s preference. The reason for this initiative is the fact that IDBI Bank felt the need for a digital onboarding solution for their customers; so IDBI decided to partner with i-exceed because of their track record of implementing customer onboarding solutions and technical capabilities to build future ready digital solutions.

Through this solution, the entire onboarding process is completed in less than 30 minutes with mobile and internet banking facilities activated for the new customer almost instantaneously. Moreover, the inbuilt workflow facilitates the processing of approvals at different levels.