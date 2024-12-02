IDA warns SingPass users of phishing scam

The Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore warned that some SingPass users have received an e-mail titled “SingPass account security info verification” from “SingPass Government” The e-mail stated that the recipients’ SingPass PINs had been suspended and gave a link for them to click on to confirm their e-mail address.

Phishing is a criminally fraudulent process whereby a cybercriminal attempts to get users to divulge sensitive personal information via a website or mobile application such as their user identities and passwords, and credit card details, according to the SingPass website.