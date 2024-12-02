ID4Africa joins Secure Identity Alliance

ID4Africa is a multi-stakeholder movement that promotes the transparent adoption of digital identity in the service of development in Africa. The organization will support the SIA’s work championing the role of trusted digital identities in Africa and will provide knowledge transfer and insights on the real-world experiences and best practices that underpin the launch of successful and sustainable identity programmes across the continent.

The digital identity movement in Africa aims to deliver against the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.9 – to provide legal identity for all including free birth registrations by 2030.