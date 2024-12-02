ID2020 Alliance welcomes Mastercard as partner





Amid the recent implementation of social distancing around the world, individuals are signing up and logging in to a range of digital services: social media, entertainment streaming, telemedicine, remote learning etc. What is critical in each of these interactions is the role that identity plays in enabling trust and the need to prove who one is.

Mastercard and ID2020 share the belief that digital identity is a fundamental human right that each individual has control over, that digital identity is a crucial step towards financial inclusion and to building a world where technology protects everyone. By joining the ID2020 Alliance, who are advocates for digital identity in developing markets, both companies believe that their collective technologies, networks, and connections can better bridge the gap and provide viable solutions for everyone. This collaboration builds on Mastercard’s commitment to facilitate how people manage and use their digital identity and follows the publication of the company’s model for digital identity, which is founded on user-centric principles such as data ownership, confidentiality, consent, and transparency, and embodies privacy-by-design.