ID TECH, Worldnet to provide EMV solutions to developers and merchants

The GoChip EMV SDK toolkit has incorporated ID TECH’s EMV certified hardware and is designed for any third party POS solution to easily integrate to, providing a fast path to EMV compliance. GoChip supports traditional POS as well as iOS and Android operating systems for tablet POS merchants.

The Worldnet payment solution will be available with ID TECH’s EMV products, including the Augusta, for fixed POS workstations, the MiniSmartII for purpose-built mobile POS terminals and the Spectrum Pro for unattended kiosk solutions.

EMV certification is scheduled to be completed with Worldnet in November 2016 and has been started with the Visa ACP platform. For merchants looking for a P2PE validated solution, Worldnet will also be supported the Augusta S (SRED certified version).

ID TECH is a US-based manufacturer of secure payment solutions, mobile payment, point of sale peripherals, and digital signage.

Worldnet is a provider of enterprise grade Omni-channel Payment Platform solutions to an established base of international corporate clients in North America and Europe.