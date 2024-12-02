ID TECH releases SmartPin K100 for unattended POS operations

The SmartPIN K100 can be used in POS terminals for kiosks, fuel dispensers, vending machines, and other POS systems that accept credit and debit payments.

ID TECH’s SmartPIN K100 is PCI compliant and certified for the highest degree of PIN security. The SmartPIN K100 supports TDES encryption algorithm using DUKPT key management and Master/Session.

The 16-key PIN pad is ADA compliant and it offers tactile and audio feedback with each keystroke. PIN entry is encrypted and securely transmitted over the RS232 or USB-HID communication interface.

ID TECH is a US-based manufacturer of secure payment solutions, mobile payment, point of sale peripherals, and digital signage.