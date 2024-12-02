ID TECH, Datacap Systems to provide EMV chip-card acceptance to merchants

Datacap Systems`s secure EMV-certified payment software, which supports Windows and Linux operating systems, will incorporate ID TECH’s EMV certified hardware for an End-to-End EMV certified solution.

The Datacap Systems payment solution will be available with ID TECH’s EMV products, including the Augusta, Augusta S for fixed POS workstations and the MiniSmartII for purpose-built mobile POS extensions.

ID TECH is a US-based manufacturer of secure payment solutions, mobile payment, point of sale peripherals, and digital signage.

Datacap Systems develops and markets integrated payments solutions for any Point of Sale, including PC-based, embedded, browser-based, unattended, and mobile POS.