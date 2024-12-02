ID TECH and Worldnet achieve EMV certification through First Data

The certification using the GoChip EMV SDK encompasses all the ID TECH’s products that incorporate the ID TECH Common Kernel. GoChip supports traditional POS as well as iOS and Android operating systems for mobile and tablet POS merchants and is available for Windows Desktop, Apple OS, iOS, Android, Windows Mobile 8.1 and Java.

The Worldnet payment solution supports ID TECH’s EMV products, including the Augusta, for fixed POS workstations, the MiniSmart II for purpose-built mobile POS terminals and the Spectrum Pro for unattended kiosk solutions. For merchants looking for a P2PE validated solution, Worldnet will also support the Augusta S (SRED certified version).