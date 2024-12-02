ID R&D rolls out facial liveness detection product IDLive

The move enables ID R&D, a biometric and liveness detection technology company, to offer clients flexibility in their mobile and tablet authentication and onboarding deployments. It also addresses opportunities for facial liveness on standalone kiosks, physical access systems, and other scenarios where face matching is already deployed on the device and access to the internet is not available or limited.

ID R&D engineers used optimisation techniques to reduce the AI computational demands of the company’s proven facial liveness algorithms. The result is IDLive Face Mobile SDK, a client-side SDK that is small enough for on-device deployment while delivering a similar level of performance as IDLive Face Server. IDLive Face Mobile SDK addresses customer demand for new use cases. One example is Payface, which offers touchless payment systems to retailers, including supermarkets and drugstores.